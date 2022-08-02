Episode 112: Navigating Hot Button Social Issues at Work with HR Nola CEO Amy Bakay

Vaccines, gun control, climate change, abortion rights, elections — our world is packed right now with issues that can incite strong, passionate opinions that can cause friction in the workplace. But human resources specialist Amy Bakay says the worst thing employers can do is say nothing at all. Instead, she offers advice on how to flip this challenge into an opportunity to create a stronger team.

Amy is a self-proclaimed “HR-geek” and founder/CEO of HR NOLA, a New Orleans-based HR consulting and outsourcing firm supporting businesses nationwide.

When Bakay is not busy leading a dynamic HR team, she is an adjunct professor for the master of jurisprudence in labor and employment law from Tulane University Law School, where she authored and instructs the course “Managing the Employee Life Cycle”. Bakay is a 2018 New Orleans City Business, Woman of the Year and 2019 Goldman Sachs 10k SMB alumni. She is a senior certified professional from the Society of Human Resources Management and holds a bachelor of science in HR from Mississippi College School of Business.