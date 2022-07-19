Episode 110: New Orleans & Company Kicks Off New Campaign for Area Businesses

Company behavior and sustainable offerings have both become even more important to consumers during the pandemic according to multiple studies. To help area businesses capitalize on this trend, Kevin Ferguson, vice president of external affairs for New Orleans & Company, discusses a new 3-month program called the Zero Waste Campaign — a partnership with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and LifeCity. Find out how your company can get in on this unique recognition opportunity in this week’s BizTalks.

about

Before his appointment in January 2022 to vice president of external affairs at New Orleans & Company, Ferguson worked for the New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints as new business development executive, service and retention account executive and senior manager of premium accounts. Earlier in his career, he served as group sales account executive with the New Orleans Zephyrs and worked in restaurant management. Through his various positions in the sports industry, he has led the charge in business development, retention strategies and sales initiatives. He managed an account base of more than $6 million in sales annually with the Pelicans and the Saints franchises.

Ferguson is also involved in multiple community organizations such as the Young Leadership Council, GNO Inc. NextGen Council, ADL Glass Leadership Institute and the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation. He is a graduate of Florida State University where he earned his bachelor’s of arts degree in history in 2006.