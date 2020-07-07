Episode 11: Caregiver Family Leave Insurance — it’s finally a reality thanks to Dr. Kyshun Webster

On June 12, Webster, through his company, Compassion Society Benefits, officially launched the nation’s first caregiver family leave insurance. Backed by Nationwide Insurance, it offers affordable premiums and provides up to 80 percent income replacement to aid employees forced to leave work to care for a family member.

In this episode of Biz Talks, we talk with Webster about this exciting new product, how it works, and the benefits it offers to both employees and employers.