Episode 106: Curtis Doucette Unveils the New BonVi Apartments in the Bywater

This week’s episode features native New Orleanian Curtis Doucette, a real estate developer and CEO of Iris Development. A former banker, Doucette bought his first property — a duplex in New Orleans East — in 2002. Twenty years later, he’s celebrating the grand opening of the $20 million BonVi apartment complex, a mixed-use project developed in partnership with Green Coast Enterprises that’s celebrating its grand opening on June 16.

about

A native New Orleanian, Curtis touches every aspect of a project from deal sourcing to operations. He brings particular expertise to complex finance layering strategies, government relations, construction management, and operational oversight. He views the real estate development process through an equity lens: ever seeking ways to leverage his access to resources to create opportunities for minority-owned businesses.

Curtis has dedicated much of his career to eradicating blight in his hometown, establishing a strong record of contributing to neighborhood stabilization while increasing the value of underperforming residential real estate. Prior to co-founding Iris, he spent several years as a sole proprietor housing developer/operator: acquiring, rehabilitating, and managing a multimillion-dollar portfolio of residential real estate in Louisiana, utilizing creative financing techniques to serve low and moderate-income residents.

Curtis holds a M.S. in Real Estate Development from Columbia University and a B.A. in Communications from Dillard University. He places a high value in giving back to the community and preparing the next generation of New Orleanians. He is an adjunct lecturer in the Sustainable Real Estate Development program at Tulane University and serves as board treasurer for the Broadmoor Improvement Association. He was a proud member of the housing subcommittee for Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Transition Team.