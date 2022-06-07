Episode 105: Homebuilding on the Northshore – The latest with Highland Homes CEO Jules Guidry
In the wake of the amended homebuilding moratorium, what is the next step in addressing the Northshore’s growth challenges? Jules Guidry, CEO of Highland Homes and a former leader of the Northshore Home Builders Association, talks about the new committee he’s a part of that’s dedicated to finding “Simple Solutions,” and shares his thoughts on the future when it comes to supply chain and interest rate changes.