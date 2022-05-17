Episode 102: Joe Wall – Small Businesses, Big Problems
Small business owners in Louisiana and nationwide are reporting that inflation is hurting their bottom line and adversely impacting their ability to hire and retain workers, according to new survey data from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. This week’s podcast features Joe Wall, the organization’s national director. He discusses the new report and what he hopes will be done to help.
Joe is a managing director in the JOffice of Government Affairs and also serves as national director of 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, an initiative designed to help small business owners in the United States advocate for policy changes that will help their businesses, employees and communities. He joined Goldman Sachs as an associate in 2010 and became a vice president in 2011. Joe was named managing director in 2017. Prior to joining the firm, Joe served as deputy assistant for legislative affairs to Vice President Dick Cheney. Earlier in his career, he was an assistant national field director on the 2008 Romney for President campaign and a floor assistant for House Majority Whip Roy Blunt (R-MO). Joe earned a BS in Political Science from Wayne State College, where he was a four year letterman in baseball.