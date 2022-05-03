Episode 100: For Carmelo Turillo, Jazz Fest Gelato Is a Labor of Love
This week’s podcast features Carmelo Turillo. Turillo is an educator and entrepreneur who is a professor of practice at Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business and the co-owner of Francofonte Catering, which has operated a gelato tent at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival for more than a decade. Turillo talks about what it takes to serve high-quality food to thousands of people at the fest each year and how his role as a professor informs his entrepreneurial pursuits.
Carmelo Turillo is a professor of practice at Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business. He also co-owns Francofonte Catering, which operates an artisanal gelato tent at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Turillo’s instructional experience includes four years of teaching in Spain, as well as distinguished posts at U.S. universities. He teaches or has taught performance management, management executive leadership, management practice, management of new ventures, management leadership, management negotiations and management organizational behavior. He earned his Ph.D. at Tulane.