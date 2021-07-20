Episode 64: The Juice is Loose
N.O.-based startup Brewsy’s wine-making kits are a hit.
This week’s podcast features Neal Shulman, co-founder and CEO of Brewsy, a new direct-to-consumer wine company that doesn’t deliver bottles – instead, it helps customers make their own. Based in the Seventh Ward, the company has already sold more than 100,000 fermentation kits to customers around the world.
about
Neal Shulman is the co-founder/co-CEO of Brewsy, a startup that allows anyone to craft their own wine and hard cider at home. After graduating with a materials science and engineering degree from Arizona State University, he worked as the head of product development and design at a medical supplies company for two years, developing more than 20 direct-to-consumer packaged goods with over $8 million in sales. At the beginning of the pandemic, Shulman decided to develop a hobby product that could bring people together, even when apart. He spent months formulating the Brewsy Bag, a packet of powder that ferments any juice into wine. As of July 2021, Brewsy has sold more than 100,000 Brewsy Bags and is in expansion mode.