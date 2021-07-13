Ep. 63: Calling All Sports Fans!
How can you win two tickets to every single major sporting event in the region for the coming year? What does it take to bring the top sporting events in the nation to New Orleans? What will be the highlights for this coming year? Jay Cicero, president/CEO of Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, answers all these questions and more in this week’s BizTalks.
about
Jay Cicero began his career in sports in group sales and marketing for the Shreveport Captains AA Baseball Club in 1986. He joined the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation in 1990 as director of special projects and director of sales for the 1992 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. In February 1993, Cicero was named the first general manager of the AAA New Orleans Zephyrs Baseball Club. In 1995, he returned to the Sports Foundation as vice president of operations and was named president/CEO in June 1997.
In this role, Cicero has served in numerous senior leadership roles, including as the executive director of the 2002, 2013 and 2024 New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committees and the 2008, 2014 and 2017 NBA All-Star Game Host Committees, as well as serving on the executive committees of four Super Bowls, four Men’s Final Fours, four Women’s Final Fours, 17 New Orleans Bowls, three NBA All-Star Games, two WrestleMania’s and the College Football Championship Game.
Major sporting events attracted and managed by the Sport Foundation include:
- 1992 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials;
- 1996, 2005 and 2011 AAU Junior Olympic Games;
- 1996, 2003 and 2012 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament;
- 1999, 2001, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011 NCAA 1st/2nd Rounds or Regional;
- 1999, 2001, 2003 and 2011 Bassmaster Classic;
- 2001-Present, Annual New Orleans Bowl;
- 2007 and 2008 Arena Bowl;
- 2008, 2014 and 2017 NBA All-Star Game;
- 2014 and 2018 WrestleMania;
- 2019 and 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships;
- 2020 College Football Championship Game(in partnership with the Sugar Bowl Committee);
- 1991, 2004, 2013 and 2020 Women’s Final Four;
- 1993, 2003, 2012 and 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four; and,
- 1997, 2002, 2013 and 2024 NFL Super Bowl.