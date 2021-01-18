Environmental Technology Company to Invest $40M in St. Rose

Photo from Facebook

ROSE, La. — Environmental technology company Arq has announced plans to develop an industrial facility in St. Rose that will produce its proprietary fuel product. Arq CEO Julian McIntyre said the site will be used to transform an intermediate wet-cake material produced from discarded mined materials into a “cleaner and valuable blending component for oil products entering the power-generation and marine industries.”

Arq said it will invest up to $40 million in a thermal drying facility, blending and product-handling equipment, transportation infrastructure and storage tanks at the site, which is owned by International-Matex Tank Terminals. Arq said it will create 12 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $52,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also will result in 31 new indirect jobs, for a total of 43 new jobs in Louisiana’s southeast region.

“Arq’s investment is confirmation that Louisiana’s highly skilled workforce and transportation infrastructure continue to make the state a prime destination for new investments,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The innovative processes Arq will deploy in Louisiana show that we can build on our state’s legacy as an energy leader by developing new energy solutions for the future.”

Based in London with U.S. headquarters in Kentucky, Arq says its fuel’s lower greenhouse-gas profile will help industries meet evolving regulatory demands. Arq says its process creates a nearly pure hydrocarbon product and does not require the extraction of any new natural resources from the earth.