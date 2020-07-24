Entry Deadline EXTENDED, Morial Award for Small and Emerging Businesses

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ernest N. Morial Small Business of the Year Award and the Ernest N. Morial Corporation of the Year Award will recognize a small business and a corporation that continue to demonstrate innovative growth and economic impact, as well as, exceptional contributions to the sustainability and growth of local communities and small businesses across the state of Louisiana.

The deadline for nominations has been EXTENDED to Aug. 7!

View criteria and submit nominations here





