Entrepreneurs Invited to Complete GNO Startup Survey

NEW ORLEANS – Entrepreneurs are encouraged to complete the second annual GNO Startup Report survey by Friday, Feb. 7. The report is a community-first initiative, led by the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University, to gather data about new businesses in the Greater New Orleans region. The GNO Startup Report helps gather ecosystem-wide data that facilitates insights on revenue and hiring needs and provides clues as to what it will take to help companies grow.

“This research will help Greater New Orleans better understand its early-stage economic landscape and supply tools to affect policy, attract investment, apply for grants, implement relevant programs and measure success.”

The data collected is anonymized and only reported in aggregate. To view the 2019 GNO Startup Report, click here.





