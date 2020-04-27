Entrepreneurism Meets Pandemic

Keith Twitchell spent 16 years running his own business before becoming president of the Committee for a Better New Orleans. He has observed, supported and participated in entrepreneurial ventures at the street, neighborhood, nonprofit, micro- and macro-business levels.

IT’S ABUNDANTLY CLEAR THAT THE ECONOMIC fallout from the coronavirus is going to hit small businesses very hard. Since a significant majority of entrepreneurial enterprises in our area are small businesses, this landscape is going to emerge looking very different than it did before. Yet, as in all epic disasters, there will still be some businesses that will experience an increase in demand, and new opportunities will emerge.

The federal government’s $2.2 trillion relief package includes many items targeted toward small businesses, and every business owner should absolutely maximize what they can get from it. However, one of the top priorities in the package — quite understandably — is job protection, and most entrepreneurs, especially in the earlier stages, do not have large staffs. While business owners should do everything they can to help their staffs benefit, the reality is that the relief doesn’t provide compensation for the owners themselves unless they are paying themselves a salary. Further, with so many other operating expenses not addressed, the package falls well short of being an entrepreneurial lifeline.

For a firsthand perspective on the worst and best of the situation, I spoke in late March with local entrepreneur Amanda Sesser. Sesser has a Ph.D. in biology and is an internationally recognized expert on climate change. Her consulting firm, 21sustainability, is currently experiencing more requests for consultations than she can handle.

Sesser is also co-founder of Espiritu restaurant in the CBD, which is now closed indefinitely.

“Business is booming. I’m actually looking to hire,” said Sesser, referring to 21sustainability. “I have clients looking for linkage between climate change and the virus. This is not the first change in disease outbreak that is linked to global change.”

Sesser sees the virus as a good analogy for climate change, one she hopes to get through to policy-makers going forward.

“With the virus, we need to act now, before we have all the data,” she said. “This is equally true for global change.” Sesser said she hopes the current situation will be a wake-up call that will enhance her and her clients’ ability to achieve results going forward.

As for the restaurant, “Where do I start?” she said. “Everything moved so quickly. At the beginning of March, closing down never crossed our minds. Three weeks later, we were done.”

Espiritu provided takeout and delivery long enough to run through its perishable inventory, froze the rest and closed. Sesser said she feels that even these limited services have too much potential to exacerbate the virus spread. “Yet we are stilling paying all our expenses. We will be applying for relief.”

She is not certain Espiritu will reopen.

There will ultimately be an end to all of this, but what will we see on the other side?

“There will be significant entrepreneurial opportunities,” predicted Quentin Messer, president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. “But getting to the other side will be incredibly tough for small businesses and scaling growth stage companies.

Messer pointed out that many conferences scheduled for New Orleans have been postponed, not canceled, and restaurants that manage to survive will likely be filled with customers. Looking at new or expanded opportunities, he cited disaster mitigation consultants, especially firms that can enhance their clients’ abilities to work remotely. IT support firms will be a part of helping to develop a new, more resilient landscape. Telehealth is likely to see considerable growth.

“People need to think about how do we adapt,” said Messer, “because we will make it through. I am a relentless optimist.”

That’s a tough perspective to maintain right now, but it’s also probably the secret to our collective survival. Be well.