Enterprising Women Names Coulter, Campbell and Vitiello to Advisory Board
RALEIGH, N.C. – Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women magazine, has appointed Wendy Coulter, Jennie McNeill Campbell and Jill Vitiello to the Enterprising Women Advisory Board.
“Wendy Coulter, Jennie McNeill Campbell and Jill Vitiello are each amazing leaders and role models in their communities,” said Smiley. “Enterprising Women is proud to welcome them to lend their wisdom and passion to our organization to be ambassadors for our magazine around the world.”
Enterprising Women chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women in 185 countries. The organization extends this influence through thought leadership conferences, recognition, online learning and mentoring for high school young women.
Joining the Enterprising Women Advisory Board are:
- Wendy Coulter, president of North Carolina-based Hummingbird Creative Group, a full-service agency that builds businesses through better branding. This includes defining brand strategy, developing sustainable brand messaging and implementing marketing tactics through effective advertising, graphic design, sales enablement, public relations and online marketing services.
- Jennie McNeill Campbell, CEO/president of Stewart Steelwood Investments LLC. Campbell also founded Jennie McNeill Enterprises LLC (a meeting planning company) and Meet Your Market LLC (a marketing company). She has won many awards and served on numerous boards. She is a frequent public speaker and has written or been featured in more than 100 articles in publications such as Meeting Professional, O (Oprah), Forbes, Entrepreneur, Business Alabama, Mobile Bay, Baldwin Times, Biz New Orleans, and City Business Magazines. Click here for more information about Stewart Lodges.
- Jill Vitiello, chief executive officer of Vitiello Communications Group, an agency focused on the employee experience. VTLO’s nationwide team delivers solutions and creative content to inspire productive workforces. As a trusted advisor to C-suite executives and their leadership teams, Vitiello provides confidential, innovative counsel based on years of experience working in complex corporate environments and relating to diverse populations.