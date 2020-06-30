Enterprising Women Names Coulter, Campbell and Vitiello to Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C. – Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women magazine, has appointed Wendy Coulter, Jennie McNeill Campbell and Jill Vitiello to the Enterprising Women Advisory Board.

“Wendy Coulter, Jennie McNeill Campbell and Jill Vitiello are each amazing leaders and role models in their communities,” said Smiley. “Enterprising Women is proud to welcome them to lend their wisdom and passion to our organization to be ambassadors for our magazine around the world.”

Enterprising Women chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women in 185 countries. The organization extends this influence through thought leadership conferences, recognition, online learning and mentoring for high school young women.

Joining the Enterprising Women Advisory Board are: