Entergy Warns Customers About Scams

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy New Orleans has released the following warning about scams:

“Although the scam can differ, frequently the scammer threatens electricity shut off and directs a customer to transfer funds electronically, sometimes through MoneyPak, Green Dot or another third-party card or transfer system. Entergy New Orleans will NEVER call and ask for any form of payment over the phone. There is only one way to pay your Entergy bill over the phone or via credit card and that is through BillMatrix, a third-party vendor we use specifically for this purpose.”

Call 1-800-Entergy for more information or visit www.entergy.com/scams