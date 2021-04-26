Entergy Touts 2020 Accomplishments

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Corporation – the energy company that services customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas – has released an overview of its 2020 performance.

“The energy we supplied in 2020 was essential and life-sustaining,” said Leo Denault, chairman and CEO of Entergy Corporation, in a press release. “Our customers rely on us to energize their homes and businesses while we help power the health and well-being of our communities. Everything we set out to accomplish is firmly grounded in our commitment to deliver long-term, sustainable value to all our stakeholders. We believe that is more important now than ever.”

In the report, Entergy touts its accomplishments during a year that included the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple Gulf Coast storms and nationwide social unrest. Highlights of the list include suspending service disconnections for nearly a year, creating flexible payment plans, outperforming a 10-year climate pledge to reduce carbon emissions, investing more than $1 billion in local and diverse energy suppliers and building a diverse workplace. Entergy also noted that its employees have volunteered more than 500,000 hours in the last five years.

View the 2020 Integrated Report at integratedreport.entergy.com.