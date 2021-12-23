Entergy Shareholders Provide Environmental Grants

NEW ORLEANS – From Entergy:

Entergy’s Louisiana companies are continuing their commitment to help protect the environment by contributing nearly $500,000 to 10 partnering organizations through the company’s Environmental Initiatives Fund. The Entergy shareholder-funded grants mark the 21st consecutive year that Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have designated funds to raise awareness of environmental initiatives and care for and protect our world.

Environmental Initiatives Fund grants support programs and initiatives that protect the environment by reducing emissions and restoring wetlands and forests. The fund also focuses on educating Entergy customers, employees, communities, and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

A few examples of organizations that received the Environmental Initiative Fund grant include:

Restore the Earth Foundation – working to improve the health of Louisiana’s wetland ecosystem, including improving waterflow at Pointe-aux-Chênes Wildlife Management Area in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

Arbor Day Foundation – holds a free tree giveaway program that helps Louisiana residents plant a tree near their homes for environmental and energy-savings benefits.

The Audubon Nature Institute – holds the Party for the Planet event series, a series of fun, educational environmental events and volunteer projects in the New Orleans area.

Louisiana Clean Fuels – will install electric vehicle charging stations at 10 Louisiana state parks.

Additional community partners include the Nicholls State University Foundation, Grounds Krewe, Urban Conservancy, Blue Bike Krewe and Xerox.

Since 2001, more than $40 million of Entergy shareholder contributions have been invested in environmentally beneficial projects and programs through the Environmental Initiatives Fund.

The EIF also contributes to Entergy’s leadership role as an advocate for and contributor to solutions to our most critical environmental challenges, consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The UNSDGs were established in 2015 as a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.” Learn how Entergy’s operations contribute to the achievement of these global goals here.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana’s Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 205,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers. Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to approximately 1.1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.