Entergy Shareholders Award Nearly $19M in Charitable Contributions

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Corporation said its Entergy Charitable Foundation has awarded $4 million in contributions to nonprofit organizations during the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing total shareholder-funded contributions for the year to $18.9 million.

COVID-19 pandemic relief giving totaled more than $3.3 million, and hurricane/disaster relief giving totaled more than $1.1 million.

“Our focus for 2020 was to create sustainable value for our communities amidst incredible uncertainty,” said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Entergy Corporation. “The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a record-breaking storm season, economic recession, social unrest and political upheaval presented formidable challenges. But in each instance, these challenges brought out the best in our nonprofit partners and employees as they teamed up to help our communities face them head on.”

Significant fourth-quarter contributions include a $150,000 grant to the United Way Entergy Hands on Volunteer Center in New Orleans to power volunteers across a seven-parish region in Southeast Louisiana and a $100,000 grant to Restore the Earth Foundation for reforestation greenhouse emission reduction projects in Louisiana.

For more information about the Entergy Charitable Foundation grants, including application, deadline and eligibility details, visit the Entergy website.