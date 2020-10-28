Entergy Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported third quarter 2020 earnings of $2.59 per share on an as-reported basis and $2.44 per share on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP).

“We delivered another strong quarter. With the confidence and clarity we have for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing our 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance range, and we are affirming our longer-term outlooks,” said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. “This year has presented challenges for all of us and, at Entergy, we were well prepared. For the past several years, we’ve been building the culture, processes, and resources to successfully deliver on our commitments, even in the face of extraordinary times. It’s what our stakeholders expect of us. Our strong results demonstrate the progress we’ve made.”

Entergy listed the following business highlights:

E-LA customers began to receive power from Capital Region Solar, the largest solar facility in Louisiana.

E-AR selected Walnut Bend Solar from its renewable RFP, and E-TX selected Liberty County Solar and Umbriel Solar from its renewable RFP.

The PUCT approved E-TX’s DCRF filing.

The CCNO approved a settlement agreement, resolving E-NO’s rate case appeal and FRP delay.

Palisades completed its final refueling outage.

Entergy was named as one of the nation’s top utilities in economic development by Site Selection magazine for the 13 th consecutive year.

Consolidated Results

For third quarter 2020, the company reported earnings of $521 million, or $2.59 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $491 million, or $2.44 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2019 earnings of $365 million, or $1.82 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $506 million, or $2.52 per share, on an adjusted basis.