Entergy Reports Strong First Quarter Earnings
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Corporation reported first quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.66 on an as-reported basis and $1.47 on an adjusted basis. Due to cold weather, demand for heat was higher from the company’s approximately $3 million customers. As a result, Entergy’s total revenue was nearly $3 billion, up about 18% over the previous year.
“We had a strong first quarter and our team successfully executed on several fronts,” said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault in a press release. “We reached settlements on several important issues, reducing risk, providing long-term clarity, and solidifying a clear path for our future growth. This enables us to continue to make investments in a cleaner generation fleet and a more reliable delivery system that benefit our customers and our communities, and that support the long-term growth of our business.”
In its report, Entergy listed the following business highlights:
- Entergy Louisiana, Entergy Arkansas and Entergy Texas issued RFPs for up to 500, 300, and 200 megawatts of renewable resources, respectively.
- Entergy Arkansas resolved its formula rate plan, including a five-year extension.
- Entergy Louisiana reached an agreement on a three-year extension of its formula rate plan.
- Entergy Mississippi submitted its annual formula rate plan filing.
- Entergy Texas reached settlements on its TCRF and DCRF filings.
- Entergy and Holtec filed a joint settlement agreement among all parties with the NY PSC for the sale of Indian Point.
- Entergy and five other utilities formed the Electric Highway Coalition, a multi-state electric vehicle charging initiative.
- Entergy ranked among the top energy and utility companies on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
Click here to see the entire report.