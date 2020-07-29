Entergy Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW ORLEANS – From Entergy:

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported second quarter 2020 earnings of $1.79 per share on an as-reported basis and $1.37 per share on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP).

“We delivered another strong quarter and remain on track to achieve our full-year objectives. Sales were better than expected, we’re on pace to achieve our cost savings target for the year, and our capital plan is unchanged. With these results, we are affirming our full-year guidance, our longer-term outlooks, and our dividend growth aspirations,” said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. “The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a burden on our customers, employees, and communities, and we continue to support our stakeholders as we all work to recover from its effects. The foundation of our business remains strong and sustainable. We are committed to our strategic, operational, and financial objectives and our resolve to be the premier utility.”

Business highlights included the following: