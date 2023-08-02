Entergy Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported second quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.84 on both an as-reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) basis.

“We had a successful second quarter with meaningful progress on key regulatory and legislative fronts that will enable customer-centric investments in resilience, reliability and clean energy,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy chairman and chief executive officer. “Our industrial growth pipeline continues to expand as the Gulf’s unique advantages remain supportive despite broader economic headwinds.”

Business highlights included the following:

E-LA completed a major project in Southeast Louisiana with reliability and resilience benefits. The project included construction of a new substation and nearly two miles of transmission lines along with upgrades to existing infrastructure.

E-MS selected several resources from its 2022 renewable RFP, which should allow for procurement of at least 500 megawatts of capacity. Additional information will be provided once definitive agreements are reached.

The MPSC approved E-MS’s FRP settlement.

E-TX filed a settlement agreement for its base rate case proceeding.

E-AR, E-LA, and E-NO each submitted their annual FRP filings.

The Texas legislative session, which ended in late May, included legislation important to utilities in the state, including the Texas Resiliency Act, which allows utilities to submit resiliency plans and defines cost recovery options for the plan investment.

Entergy was named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for 2023.

For the eighth consecutive year, Entergy was named to The Civic 50, a Points of Light initiative honoring the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.

