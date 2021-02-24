Entergy Reports 2020 Financial Results

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Corporation reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.93 on an as-reported basis and 71 cents on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP). For the full year, the company reported 2020 earnings per share of $6.90 on an as-reported basis and $5.66 on an adjusted basis.

“We are reporting strong results for another very successful year. Our adjusted earnings per share were in the top half of our guidance range as we exceeded our $100 million cost savings target for the year,” said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. “We’ve built a culture of resiliency, and we couldn’t be prouder of our employees who successfully delivered on our commitments in the face of extraordinary challenges. Our strong 2020 results reinforce our confidence in our continued success in the future.”

Entergy said its business highlights included the following:

Montgomery County Power Station was placed in service on Jan. 1, 2021, ahead of schedule.

The 20 MW New Orleans Solar Station was placed in service.

Entergy Louisiana completed the purchase of the Washington Parish Energy Center.

The NRC approved the license transfer of Indian Point to Holtec.

Edison Electric Institute awarded five emergency response awards to Entergy.

Entergy was named to one of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the 19th consecutive year.

Entergy raised its dividend for the sixth consecutive year.

