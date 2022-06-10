Entergy Offers Tips for Saving Money, Managing Energy Usage

NEW ORLEANS – From Entergy:

Signs of summer are already here: longer days, fresh garden vegetables, swimming, and blazing temperatures.

Since heating and cooling costs make up about 55% of an average customer’s electric bill, taking steps to save energy can help keep bills low when temperatures are hot. Customers can manage their energy usage and save money on their bill by installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program for Entergy Louisiana customers and the Energy Smart program for Entergy New Orleans customers. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.

In addition, both programs offer home assessments that yield energy efficiency recommendations. A Home Performance with ENERGY STAR assessment reduces the up-front cost of installing energy efficiency upgrades. Depending on the recommendations chosen, customers could save up to 20%or more on their annual utility bill.

Customers also can save money with these easy do-it-yourself energy efficiency tips:

Change air filters. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3%.

Buy a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

Use fans to cool off. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com . The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, Entergy offers a number of payment options, such as level billing, auto-pay, and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage, please visit https://www.myentergy.com/s/programs or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.

There also are third party agencies that provide utility bill assistance for seniors, disabled individuals and programs that are income-based. Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals. Please call the New Orleans Council on Aging (NOCOA) at (504) 821-4121 for information. You also may be eligible to receive federal payment assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Please call Total Community Action at (504) 875-2653 for more information.