Entergy New Orleans’ Green Power Option Receives Certification

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Entergy New Orleans’ Green Power Option has achieved Green-e Energy Certification by the Center for Resource Solutions.

The Green Power Option gives residential and business customers in New Orleans the power to match some or all of their electricity usage with clean, renewable energy generated in Louisiana. Participating customers are now directly benefiting from resources like the New Orleans Solar Station and commercial rooftop solar sites through the use of renewable energy certificates. RECs represent the environmental attributes of renewable electricity generation such as wind and solar and are integral to renewable electricity products. Offering customers the option to reduce the impact of their electricity usage through RECs is another way Entergy New Orleans is supporting the development of renewable resources as an additional power supply alternative.

“Our Green Power Option is just one part of our commitment to ensuring our customers have access to clean, affordable and reliable energy,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “Entergy New Orleans believes in a clean and resilient future for New Orleans and we will help achieve that by continuing to offer new and innovative ways our customers can take advantage of renewable energy resources.”

As part of its Green-e Energy certification, the Green Power Option program will undergo an annual independent verification of its supply and sales, and a review of Entergy New Orleans’ marketing practices to ensure accuracy and transparency. Renewable energy products certified by Green-e Energy must also undergo an annual third-party audit to ensure they are not being double-sold and that customers receive the type and quantity of renewable energy they purchased through their participation in the program.

“By certifying Green Power Option with Green-e Energy, Entergy New Orleans is assuring its customers they are receiving renewable energy that meets the highest standards for quality and transparency,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Center for Resource Solutions, which administers the Green-e Energy program. “We are proud to support Entergy’s new solar investments, which give its customers a 100% local solar option for the first time.”

Green-e Energy is the global retail standard for high-quality renewable energy, and the largest and oldest independent, third-party certification for renewable energy in North America. It ensures that renewable energy delivered to customers of certified products is from new generation built to support the retail market and is not double-sold. Green-e Energy verifies renewable energy supply and sales, and reviews marketing and sales channels for accuracy and transparency.

Entergy New Orleans operates one of the cleanest power generation fleets in the nation. Today, about 50% of the energy Entergy New Orleans customers use is clean, coming from sources that don’t emit carbon dioxide, such as hydropower, solar and nuclear energy. Entergy New Orleans’ carbon dioxide emission rate is about 50% below the national average.

More information on Entergy New Orleans Green Power Option can be found by visiting https://www.entergy-neworleans.com/greenpower/.