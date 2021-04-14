Entergy New Orleans Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy New Orleans’ Energy Smart program has been awarded the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its commitment to energy efficiency.

The Energy Smart program was recognized for its efforts to advance innovations in residential energy efficiency programs and technologies to improve the affordability of home energy upgrades for diverse households through Home Performance with ENERGY STAR. This marks the fourth time Entergy New Orleans has been recognized by the Department of Energy for its efforts with Energy Smart, following awards in 2014, 2016 and 2020.

“We’ve seen the needs and expectations of our customers change over time, and that is why we continue to provide innovative technologies to ensure they are efficiently managing their energy usage and saving money on their bills,” said David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “We are committed to offering our customers safe, reliable and affordable energy and Energy Smart helps us do that.”

Recognizing the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on customers, in 2020 Energy Smart launched three virtual energy efficiency initiatives to help customers manage home and business energy usage. These included the Energy Smart virtual Home Energy Assessment that provides expert-led energy efficiency assessments by video, and the Energy Smart Online Marketplace and Small Business Online Store for customers to purchase energy efficiency products.

Additionally, during 2020, Energy Smart completed 366 residential home assessments, provided more than 4,700 free energy efficiency kits to customers and distributed 360 free small business kits packed with energy-saving measures such as LED light bulbs, faucet aerators and LED exit signs.

For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.