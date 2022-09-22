Entergy Louisiana to Purchase Solar Power, Add Green Tariff Option

BATON ROUGE, La. – From Entergy Louisiana:

On Sept. 22, Entergy Louisiana received approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission to grow its portfolio of renewable power by adding 475 megawatts of new-build solar generating capacity, which will nearly triple the company’s total renewable generating capacity in the state.

The commission also approved the company’s Geaux Green option, a new green tariff – the first in the state – which will provide customers the opportunity to subscribe to, and get benefits from, renewable energy resources. Geaux Green will offer an additional option for Entergy Louisiana customers interested in renewable sources and, for some, help them address their sustainability goals.

“Our customers are increasingly interested in renewable energy, and the LPSC’s approval of these resources enables Entergy to bring more solar power to Louisiana and offer a green tariff to interested customers,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We continue to make great strides toward expanding our green portfolio and these solutions will help us continue to provide more affordable, cleaner and more reliable power today and into the future.”

Under the approved contracts, the company will receive carbon-free power from four solar facilities across the state, including:

Vacherie Solar Energy Center – a 150-megawatt resource in St. James Parish.

St. Jacques Louisiana Solar – a 150-megawatt resource in St. James Parish.

Elizabeth Solar – a 125-megawatt resource in Allen Parish.

Sunlight Road Solar – a 50-megawatt resource in Washington Parish.

Most sites are expected to begin delivering power to customers in 2024, with the St. Jacques facility coming online in 2025, subject to receipt of local permits and approvals.

Once constructed and ready to connect to the power grid, Entergy Louisiana will purchase power from the Vacherie, Sunlight Road and Elizabeth solar facilities under 20-year agreements. The St. Jacques solar facility will be under a build-own-transfer agreement, meaning Entergy will own and maintain the facility after construction is complete. The 350 megawatts of solar energy resources in St. James and Washington Parish sites will be built by D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) while the Allen Parish facility will be built by Opdenergy.

“DESRI is pleased to provide Entergy and its customers with another 350 megawatts of clean energy projects with this important milestone,” said Hy Martin, Chief Development Officer of DESRI. “Delivering reliable, affordable energy to Entergy Louisiana while producing economic growth in local communities is essential to DESRI’s partnership with Entergy and more broadly across the country.”

Entergy Louisiana currently has approximately 280 megawatts of renewable resources, including the Capital Region Solar facility, which began delivering power to the grid in October 2020.

More information will be available in the coming weeks on enrollment opportunities for Geaux Green.

In June 2022, Entergy Corporation discussed plans for up to 7 gigawatts of renewable resources by the end of 2025, and as much as 14 to 17 gigawatts of renewable resources by the end of 2031. These Louisiana solar facilities are another milestone in the modernization of Entergy’s power generation portfolio, helping meet customers’ needs for cleaner, more efficient and diverse energy solutions. Learn more about our renewable energy generation growth at entergy.com/renewable-energy.