Entergy Helps ‘Sweep’ Lake Pontchartrain Basin

JEFFERSON, La. (press release) — Entergy has provided a $15,000 grant to the Pontchartrain Conservancy to support the nonprofit’s mission of driving environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy.

“We are grateful to Entergy for their ongoing partnership,” said Kristi Trail, Pontchartrain Conservancy executive director. “Entergy’s generous support of Pontchartrain Conservancy’s programs enables our organization to maintain a healthy, prosperous and resilient Pontchartrain Basin, a vast ecological system that provides essential habitat for countless species of fish, birds, mammals, reptiles and plants.”

In conjunction, Entergy employees and volunteers met Wednesday at the Bonnabel Boat Launch and Bucktown Marina in Metairie to pick up debris and plant mulch and pine straw, among other activities, as part of Storm Sweep, a monthlong cleanup and hurricane preparedness event hosted by the Pontchartrain Conservancy and sponsored by Entergy Louisiana. Storm Sweep provides residents in southeast Louisiana an opportunity to clean up debris, which improves drainage and water flow and mitigates flooding.

“Taking care of our communities and our environment are among our core values at Entergy,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “Whether we’re enhancing our electric and gas infrastructure or expanding our facilities during day-to-day operations, we always strive to do it with the environment in mind. Louisiana is our home, too, and we want to see it thrive.”

In 2020, Entergy provided more than $750,000 to Louisiana nonprofits and other organizations with environmental programs and initiatives. To learn more about the company’s environmental strategy, visit entergy.com/environment/.