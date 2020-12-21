Entergy Helps Local Partners Fight Community Hunger in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Entergy said it has worked throughout 2020 to support Louisiana communities beyond keeping the lights on and the gas safely flowing.

The utility company said thousands of Louisiana families will have access to nutritious food and other necessities thanks to its partnerships with local community service organizations across the state. The company provided more than $88,000 to Louisiana food pantries and nonprofits during the holiday season, bringing the total given to alleviate hunger in Louisiana to nearly $300,000 in 2020.

In parts of south Louisiana, families have received meals through church food basket deliveries or will receive meals through the Salvation Army’s Holiday Food Box program. In northeast Louisiana, hundreds of kids will go home from school with a food-filled backpack thanks to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s Backpack for Kids program. In southwest Louisiana, residents in need will receive a hot meal through Abraham’s Tent Association. And in Orleans Parish, families and seniors in need will have access hot meals through organizations such as The Giving Hope Feeding Program, New Orleans Business Alliance and Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We have faced challenges this year like no other. Many of our fellow New Orleanians found themselves out of work, often for the first time, and turned to food banks and meal sites for help,” said David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “Families with children have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic. Too many children have lost access to school meals for breakfast and lunch, which play a key role in helping to feed needy children. Supporting our community partners is one way we can help ensure no family goes hungry this holiday season.”

Learn more about Louisiana food pantries by visiting www.foodpantries.org/st/louisiana or www.feedinglouisiana.org/get-help.