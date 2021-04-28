Entergy Helps Celebrate April Bike Challenge

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy joined the City of New Orleans and local nonprofit Bike Easy at an April 26 event to celebrate the fifth annual April Bike Challenge and efforts to make the city more bike-friendly.

“The April Bike Challenge and our annual Bike to Work Day celebration were created by Entergy and Bike Easy to encourage New Orleanians to try out the more than 100 miles of new bike lanes that were made possible post-Katrina as a result of an innovative partnership between Entergy, the Louisiana Public Health Institute and the City of New Orleans,” said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy vice president of corporate social responsibility, in a press release. “We continue to work together to increase awareness about the city’s growing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure that has been made possible through this innovative, collaborative partnership.”

During the April event, bikers can track their miles and register for prizes.

Visit bikeeasy.org for more information.