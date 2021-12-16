Entergy Grants Provide Meals to Those in Need Across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — From Entergy New Orleans:

Entergy supported its communities in Louisiana this year by partnering with food pantries and nonprofits to fight hunger. Throughout the year, including the holiday season, the company provided more than $300,000 to make sure thousands of families had access to nutritious food and other necessities.

Families will receive meals through the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and The Salvation Army’s Holiday Food Box program. In Orleans Parish, Giving Hope NOLA, Heroes of New Orleans and Second Harvest Food Bank will provide food for families. In northeast Louisiana, low-income elderly residents will receive food from the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. In southwest Louisiana, residents in need will receive a hot meal through Abraham’s Tent Association. In addition, families affected by Hurricane Ida received food through Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank; a grant from Entergy helped the organization purchase a new walk-in freezer earlier this year.

These are just a few examples of how Entergy is helping fight hunger, a real threat to one-in-five Louisianans, according to Feeding Louisiana. The organization says 750,000 Louisianans qualified as food insecure prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the number increased to 930,000 at the height of the pandemic.

“We know the pandemic and historic hurricane seasons have only increased economic hardships for people in our communities and that’s why supporting local food pantries and nonprofits providing disaster relief is so important to us,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “Please join us in supporting these community service organizations that are working incredibly hard to make sure our neighbors are healthy and safe, not only during the holiday season but all year long.”

“While we work with our community partners to help bring New Orleanians a sense of normalcy, we recognize that many of our neighbors are still in need of a helping hand,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “No family should ever have to go hungry. That’s why we not only contribute funding to support critical community services, but we also volunteer to prepare and deliver meals for families in need.”

Learn more about Louisiana food pantries by visiting https://www.foodpantries.org/st/louisiana or https://www.feedinglouisiana.org/get-help.