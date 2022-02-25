Entergy Funds Grants for Hispanic-Owned Businesses

NEW ORLEANS — From the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana:

At Tuesday’s Baton Rouge Business Luncheon, Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, and Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans, presented a large grant to the HCCL, which will use the funds to create mini-grants for Hispanic-owned small businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the ill effects of both the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida. HCCL will begin accepting applications on March 1, but information to help prepare an application is available now. To get started, visit the HOSB grant information page. It contains definitions, requirements, qualifications, and instructions on how to apply. Both time and funds are limited, so don’t miss this opportunity.