Entergy Extends Disconnect Grace Period Until May 15

NEW ORLEANS – From Entergy New Orleans:

Entergy has extended the suspension of customer disconnections for non-payment. While the Company’s initial suspension does not expire until April 15, 2020, it has become clear that because of both the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19, it is necessary to extend the temporary suspension of customer disconnects for nonpayment to May 15, 2020. The Company will continue to monitor the situation and will extend if necessary. We encourage customers to make payments if they are able to do so, and we will work with customers to make payment arrangements if they are unable to pay in full. Customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY to make payment arrangements.

Entergy would like to remind you of the importance of social distancing. Not only is it important for friends and family to take extra precautions, customers also should be mindful of social distancing when encountering our crews working in the field. Critical work continues for all utilities, and for worker and customer safety we urge everyone to follow the 6-foot suggestion.





