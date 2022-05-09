Entergy Expanding Contact Center Operations in North Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. – From Entergy Louisiana:

Entergy selected West Monroe as the location to expand its contact center operations. The company is adding around 170 new jobs that will be comprised of customer care representatives and several supervisors and training specialists.

The expanded team of around 220, which should be in place by sometime this summer, will strengthen and support customer care across the company’s four-state service territory in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. More locally in the West Monroe area, the expansion will help drive economic development through job creation and additional spending.

“Entergy’s expansion of its West Monroe customer service center demonstrates a strong commitment to communicating effectively with its 1.1 million utility customers in Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “With a presence in nine out of every 10 parishes in our state, Entergy plays a key role in supporting Louisiana’s emergency response and community recovery efforts after severe weather events. This announcement is good news for the state’s 2022 hurricane season preparations, and good news for the economy of Louisiana’s Northeast Region.”

“The City of West Monroe is thrilled to learn Entergy will be expanding its contact center operations in West Monroe,” said Staci Mitchell, West Monroe mayor. “We believe this significant addition of quality jobs will drive economic growth in our area. Entergy plays an important role in our community’s overall growth, economic development and quality of life. We thank them for investing in our community and helping to create a more vibrant local economy.”

The expansion is part of Entergy’s commitment to providing positive customer interactions and high levels of service, in part, by triaging cases so that customers are quickly placed with a representative that can best serve their needs.

While some employees at the contact center will focus on day-to-day interactions with customers, others will focus on complex cases including new construction requests, matters involving small businesses and agricultural accounts and even requests submitted through social media.

“At Entergy, our customers and communities are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why we’re so proud to announce the expansion of our contact center in north Louisiana,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “Oftentimes, the first experience a customer has with our company is with a representative over the phone, and we want that experience and every experience after it to be seamless and positive.”

He added, “We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers and provide job opportunities for people in our communities, and this expansion is just another way we’re working to improve customer service and the quality of life in the towns and cities we call home.”