Entergy Disconnects to Resume in November

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — This summer brought some of the hottest weather on record leading to increased electricity usage by our customers and a 200% rise in natural gas prices.

In July, Entergy New Orleans agreed to the New Orleans City Council’s request to suspend disconnects for all customers until Nov. 1. It is important to note that the only customers who will be subject to disconnection are those who have not made payment arrangements. Disconnection is a last resort, and Entergy New Orleans remains committed to working with customers in need.

Customers who need assistance are encouraged to call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to sign up for a 4-month deferred payment arrangement. In addition, customer service agents are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss additional payment assistance such as levelized billing. Customers also may visit one of the two Entergy New Orleans walk-in care centers at 4201 Behrman Hwy. or 3400 Canal St., Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., for assistance.

Additional customer assistance

Entergy New Orleans partners with third-party agencies that provide utility bill assistance for seniors, disabled individuals and programs that are income-based. Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals. Please call the New Orleans Council on Aging (NOCOA) at (504) 821-4121 for information.

Customers can receive incentives for installing energy efficient upgrades through the Energy Smart program. Examples of eligible energy efficiency upgrades available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation. In addition, customers can schedule a free in-home energy audit.

Customers are also encouraged to use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com to manage their energy usage. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

Qualifying customers may receive a one-time $500 direct credit towards their Entergy New Orleans bill through the United for Grocery Workers Relief Fund. Additional information can be found by visiting https://www.unitedwaysela.org/Grocery .

Rental customers who have received an eviction notice may qualify for utility bill assistance through the City of New Orleans. Visit https://nola.gov/community-development/emergency-rental-assistance/ for more information.

“We are grateful that many customers have taken advantage of our flexible payment options to effectively manage their utility bills,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “I want to encourage customers who have not reached out to us to call us. We’re here to help. We want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to lessen the burden our customers may be facing by mitigating growing balances.”