Entergy Completes Transmission Line Segment Over Mississippi River

JEFFERSON, La. – From Entergy:

Entergy Louisiana recently completed the Mississippi River transmission crossing from Avondale to Harahan.

The rebuilt 230kV powerline segment, which includes a large tower on both sides of the river, was upgraded to withstand winds of up to 175 mph. Each tower stands around 475 feet and weighs approximately 658,000 pounds.

“The completion of the Avondale to Harahan Mississippi River crossing is another example of how we’re continuing to upgrade the electric system through strategies aimed at increasing service reliability and shortening the amount of time it takes to restore power following major storms,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

The project began in September 2021 when engineers and others were engaged to develop a plan to rebuild and upgrade the river crossing. After tower and foundation designs were finalized, crews began pile driving work and demolished a tower on the Harahan side of the river. In March, crews began installing the concrete pile cap foundations on the Avondale side and pile driving on the Harahan side. Then crews completed foundation work and started constructing the towers. Lastly, wires were strung across the river and the powerline was put into service on Aug. 17.

The Avondale to Harahan transmission line is one of eight transmission lines serving the metro New Orleans area.