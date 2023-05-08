Entergy Chairman Sees ‘Significant Business and Industrial Growth’

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Entergy continues to see significant business and industrial growth across its region over the next several years, said Chairman and CEO Drew Marsh, during the company’s May 5 shareholders meeting.

“We’re seeing significant business and industrial growth across our region over the next several years, which reflects the many competitive advantages of the Gulf region, recent geopolitical dynamics and supportive commodity trends,” said Marsh. “We also see an unprecedented growth opportunity in helping our customers achieve their own emission reduction goals, which begins with us reducing our customers’ indirect emissions and continues through electrification of industrial operations to reduce their direct emissions. This unique growth opportunity is starting to materialize now and will drive Entergy’s growth in the years and decades to come.”

To help foster industrial customers’ continued investment in the Entergy region and ensure prosperity for its customers and communities, the company continues to engage with its regulators and other key stakeholders to accelerate investments in resilience and strengthened infrastructure.

“These investments will reduce future storm restoration costs, help our customers and communities recover faster, and give our customers the confidence to make investments that help our communities thrive,” said Marsh.

Marsh cited several milestones Entergy achieved in 2022:

“We continued to invest in renewable energy and other clean technology solutions. We issued requests for proposals for 5,500 megawatts of renewable projects, brought three solar facilities online and received approval for four new solar resources totaling 475 megawatts.”

“We also issued an updated TCFD-aligned climate report and set a new interim climate goal to achieve 50% carbon-free energy capacity by 2030.”

“Financially, we delivered with adjusted earnings per share in the top half of our guidance range for the seventh consecutive year.”

“Our efforts to strengthen diversity, inclusion and belonging continued to yield positive results. We concluded 2022, as we did in 2021, with gains in both female and diverse representation toward the goal of reflecting the rich diversity of the communities we have the privilege to serve.”

Marsh also highlighted Entergy’s efforts to keep energy rates affordable despite higher than usual temperatures last summer that drove record energy usage.

“I am excited about Entergy’s future. Our employees have proven they are highly motivated to help power the lives of our stakeholders today, tomorrow and for future generations. They have demonstrated they are working for everyone and ready for anything. That is what our communities and customers expect from us, and that is what it takes to be the premier utility,” said Marsh.

“Fundamentally, we believe all our stakeholders have a very bright future ahead, and Entergy is championing a better electric future through lower carbon generation, reliable transmission and expanded customer use,” Marsh concluded.

Read more in Entergy’s 2022 Integrated Report.