Entergy Adds Gina Adams, John Black to Board of Directors

L to R: Gina Adams, John Black

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy has announced the election of Gina Adams and John Black to its board of directors.

Adams has a legal and government affairs career that spans nearly 40 years. Her current role is corporate vice president of government and regulatory affairs for FedEx Corporation.

Black has 40 years of experience in public accounting. He recently retired from accounting firm Deloitte & Touche.

“We welcome Gina and John to our board of directors,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy’s chairman and CEO. “Gina’s external affairs experience and John’s accounting background are two of many attributes that will benefit all our stakeholders – our customers, employees, communities and owners. Their addition to our governing board is an important step for Entergy on our journey to become the premier utility.”

Adams, a Washington, D.C., resident, has served more than 30 years at FedEx Corporation and eight years with the U.S. Department of Transportation. She is responsible for shaping and promoting the interests of all FedEx Corporation operating companies in the political and policy arenas. She has more than 20 years of lobbying experience, promoting the business interests of FedEx for all commerce, infrastructure and transportation issues at the international, national, state and local levels.

She earned a master’s degree in law from Georgetown University, a Juris Doctor from Howard University and a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from American University.

Based in Atlanta, Black’s career in the accounting industry includes partner roles at both Arthur Andersen & Co. and later Deloitte & Touche. As lead audit partner for his clients, he was responsible for overseeing audit, accounting, tax, internal controls and compliance, enterprise risk management and advisory services for his clients. He specialized in serving companies in the power and utilities industry, where he gained particular expertise in accounting issues associated with nuclear energy operations, including construction, licensing, maintenance and decommissioning.

Black holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University and is a certified public accountant.