Enrollment Up at the University of Holy Cross

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross said it has bested the national average for enrollment projections by securing a 4.4% enrollment increase for the 2020 Spring semester. UHC’s current enrollment is 1,147 students, up from 1,099 during the Fall 2019 semester.

UHC’s enrollment uptick bucks a national trend of enrollment decreasing by an average of 7% between 2010 and 2017 (from 18.1 million to 16.8 million students). Nationally, undergraduate enrollment is projected to increase by only 3% (from 16.9 million to 17.4 million students) between 2017 and 2028, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. UHC is already outpacing the national projection for 2028.

“Experiencing a significant enrollment increase for the Spring 2020 semester is a great barometer for the changes and improvements we are continuously making at the University of Holy Cross,” said UHC President Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III. “We’re committed to offering exciting and top-quality programs that attract the best and brightest students from across Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast. I’d like to thank our faculty and staff for their dedication to increasing our student population so we can continue to fulfill our university’s mission of shaping hearts and minds.”

UHC recently installed McNeely as its 19th president in school history. In January, the university opened its new state-of-the-art health sciences building which houses the new neurodiagnostic technology program.





