Enhancing Career Employment & Economic Opportunities Outreach Seminar

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the U.S, Small Business Administration for a Virtual Capacity-Building Seminar for HUD-Assisted and low-income residents to gain a deeper knowledge of Section 3 programs and services, employment, contracting, business management, apprenticeship and training opportunities. The seminar intends to increase the number of residents registered in the HUD Opportunity Portal, providing access to career and economic opportunities by matching residents to employment and training.

Seminar Topics:

HUD Section 3 History: Current and Future State

HUD Programs Covered & Supported by Section 3 Economic Opportunities

SBA Programs & Services Opening Doors

LWC/DOL Apprenticeships & Training Opportunities

HB Financially Empowerment That Leads to Personal & Economic Success

Writing Winning Resumes Training Announcement

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

NO COST TO PARTICIPATE ~ REGISTRATION REQUIRED

