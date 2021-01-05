Engler, Kostal Make Partner at Kean Miller

L to R: Jessica Engler and Tyler Moore Kostal

NEW ORLEANS – Jessica C. Engler and Tyler Moore Kostal are the newest partners at Kean Miller LLP.

“We are excited to welcome Jessica and Tyler as partners in our law firm. They have shown a remarkable commitment to their profession, to our clients, and to their community,” said Linda Perez Clark, managing partner.

Engler is a registered patent attorney and practices in the intellectual property, data security, commercial litigation, and construction groups. She has been awarded the ANSI-accredited Certified Information Privacy Professional for the U.S. Private Sector designation by the International Association of Privacy Professionals. She earned her J.D. from Louisiana State University, Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2013, where she was managing editor and a founding member of the LSU Journal of Energy Law and Resources. Engler serves as the Young Lawyer Liaison Chair to the DRI Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Committee and Chair of the IAPP KnowledgeNet New Orleans Chapter. In the community, she serves on the board of directors and is president of the New Orleans Regional Council for Sexual trauma Awareness & Response.

Kostal practices in the energy and environmental litigation group. She earned her J.D., cum laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2010, where she was a member of the Loyola Law Review and Maritime Law Society. Kostal earned her B.B.A., cum laude, from the University of Mississippi in 2005. She serves as a board member of the Women’s Energy Network, South Louisiana Chapter. In the community, she is involved with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans.