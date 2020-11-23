After five years of growing their local, boutique real estate brokerage, Anne Comarda and Joyce Delery took it to new heights when they partnered with global real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers in 2016. With expanded offerings and enhanced client experiences, Engel & Völkers New Orleans provides a real estate experience fit for the Big Easy.

“Our team of advisors espouse the company’s core values of competence, exclusivity and passion, mix it with local New Orleans flair, and create a bespoke experience tailored to each client,” says Anne Comarda, Partner / Broker Associate. According to Comarda, it’s the company’s dynamic culture, market knowledge, and passion that distinguish it from other real estate brokerages. Whether working with buyers or sellers, Engel & Völkers New Orleans’ advisors take a client-centered approach that ensures seamless communication and desired outcomes.

Looking to the future, Engel & Völkers New Orleans remains bullish on the residential real estate market for the next 18-24 months, as interest rates are expected to remain at historic lows. Meanwhile, the company is working with its advisors and partners worldwide to establish a Development Services Department.

“With the tools and contacts we have at our fingertips, we are able to give the same level of service as we do in residential sales to new developments, large and small,” says Comarda.

The brokerage’s extensive resources also keep it well positioned to handle any challenges—even before this year’s unprecedented events, the brokerage had technologies in place for virtual meetings, virtual home tours, and digital signatures. Clients enjoy knowing they can “follow their dream, home” with meticulous service and without interruption.

Real Estate Advisors at Engel & Völkers New Orleans provide a concierge-level service, tailored to each client’s needs.

722 Martin Behrman Avenue • Metairie

504-875-3555 • Neworleans.evrealestate.com