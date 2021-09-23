Energy Smart’s Ida Recovery Fund Now Accepting Applications

NEW ORLEANS – Energy Smart, an energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans, said it is accepting Hurricane Ida Recovery Fund applications now through Oct. 4.

“In an effort to help Entergy New Orleans business customers recover greener and more resilient, Energy Smart is offering Hurricane Ida recovery funds to cover up to 100% of project costs for qualifying energy-saving projects,” said a spokesperson in a press release.

All commercial and industrial customers impacted by the storm are encouraged to apply.

Click here to submit your application. Full details can be found here.

Energy Smart’s online store is also offering a free Google Home Mini with the purchase of a qualifying smart thermostat.