Energy Smart Offering Free Energy Assessments for NO Small Businesses

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – From Energy Smart:

Energy Smart, the comprehensive energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans, is offering free energy assessments to small businesses located in Orleans Parish.

“These assessments were designed to help small business owners uncover opportunities to reduce energy use, save on electric bills and improve workplace comfort,” said Derek Mills, manager of Entergy New Orleans’ demand-side management programs. “The assessment takes about one hour, and customers can submit a request online to schedule.”

During the assessment, an Energy Smart energy advisor will perform a walkthrough to evaluate the efficiency and energy usage of customers’ current equipment and systems. The advisor will install free energy-saving products, including LED light bulbs, smart thermostats, faucet aerators and pipe wrap. Following the assessment, Energy Smart will share comprehensive findings and a list of recommended energy efficiency upgrades to help further reduce energy use and lower bills.

“In addition to the free products installed on site, customers will walk away with a tailored plan of energy-saving projects that can be completed by an Energy Smart contractor,” Mills continued. “These recommended projects are eligible for cash incentives that can cover up to 100% of the project cost.”

Energy Smart distributes cash incentives for all qualifying energy efficiency projects completed through the program. Large and small commercial customers can receive up to $200,000 per project and up to $600,000 per year in incentives.

Small businesses interested in requesting an energy assessment can visit the Energy Smart website to get started.