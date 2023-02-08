Energy Smart Launches 25% Incentive Bonus for N.O. Businesses

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy New Orleans’ Energy Smart program said it is offering companies more money to complete energy-efficient facility upgrades.

Business customers can apply to receive an extra 25% cash incentive in addition to the standard cash incentive Energy Smart distributes on a per-project basis. These increased incentives can help cover up to 100% of out-of-pocket costs for energy-efficient building upgrades.

The 25% incentive is available to all Entergy New Orleans business customers who apply and submit eligible project requests by June 30. Program participants will have until Sept. 30 to complete upgrades. Businesses interested in learning more or applying can visit the Energy Smart website to begin the application process.

“Both large and small business customers are eligible for this 25% incentive bonus,” said Derek Mills, manager of Entergy New Orleans’ demand-side management programs. “We’re giving businesses an added incentive to apply and complete projects early, and we’ve simplified the application process. Tell us about your project, and our energy advisors will do the rest.”

In addition to the cash incentives customers receive upon project completion, energy efficiency upgrades help decrease energy usage, which translates to lower operating costs and increased profitability.

“With the help of our Energy Smart trade allies, we identify where upgrades can be made to maximize your savings,” said Mills.

Energy Smart is the energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans.