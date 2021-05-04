Energy Smart for Business

Owning or running a business can be costly. That’s why Energy Smart, an Entergy New Orleans energy efficiency program, offers business customers several solutions to help manage their energy usage and cost. Valuable cash incentives for large and small business customers are available to implement equipment upgrades such as lighting, chillers, HVAC, motors and retro-commissioning in their facilities. Many of these incentives can cover 100% of the energy efficiency project cost.

Energy Smart also provides offers specifically for small business customers such as higher incentives for lighting upgrades through its Small Business Direct Install offering. Small businesses can get instant rebates on energy-saving products such as LED lights, faucet aerators and smart thermostats from the Small Business Online Store. Additional incentives are available when small businesses enroll their new smart thermostats in the EasyCool demand response offering. Customers also can sign up to receive a free Small Business Energy Efficiency Kit filled with easy-to-install products like LED light bulbs, faucet aerators and LED exit sign bulbs.

As New Orleans moves toward a clean energy future, it’s important that Entergy New Orleans partners with business customers to not only help save on energy costs, but to help businesses run in a more sustainable way. An Energy Smart Benchmarking Energy Advisor will help customers benchmark their building, analyze a building’s performance and recommend energy-saving improvements. Business customers also can ensure buildings and equipment are in peak operating condition through Energy Smart’s Retro-commissioning offering, where low- or no-cost adjustments can bring significant energy and cost savings.

Business customers who are constructing a new facility or gutting an existing one can take advantage of Energy Smart’s New Construction offering to design and build an energy-efficient building before opening for business.

Energy Smart for Businesses is available to all Entergy New Orleans customers including small businesses; nonprofit organizations; large commercial, industrial and warehouse facilities; parking lots and garages; offices; commercial retail; and school buildings.

As part of our commitment to safety, Energy Smart is following all COVID-19 precaution guidelines to protect the health of our customers, trade allies and employees.

For more information about our business offerings and solutions, please visit energysmartnola.com/business or call 504-229-6868.