Energy Smart Business Customers to See Additional Savings

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – From Energy Smart:

Energy Smart is providing its commercial and industrial customers additional incentives to help with even more cost savings on energy efficiency projects.

Commercial customers are now eligible for up to $200,000 in incentives for energy-efficient upgrades to their facilities. Projects may include LED lighting; high efficiency heating, cooling and motors; and ENERGY STAR® kitchen equipment.

In addition to increased project incentive caps, Energy Smart also has increased the annual customer incentive cap to $600,000 to allow commercial and industrial customers to complete more energy-saving projects at their facility every year.

“The increases we’ve made to per-project and annual customer incentive caps will benefit our commercial customers, especially those seeking to undertake large-scale lighting upgrade projects,” said Derek Mills, demand side management manager for Entergy New Orleans. “The incentive cap for lighting projects has quadrupled, which means lower upfront cost for Entergy New Orleans business customers to invest in LED lighting upgrades. The incentive cap for heating and cooling upgrades has doubled.”

Energy Smart is the comprehensive energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans. The program provides financial incentives for making energy efficiency upgrades that decrease unnecessary usage and help businesses save money.

The program launched in 2010 and is open to all Entergy New Orleans residential and business customers. Since the program began, Energy Smart has distributed more than $36 million in cash incentives and helped customers save more than 288 million kilowatt hours. For more information about Energy Smart, visit energysmartnola.com or call 504-229-6868.