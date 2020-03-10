Emmett Dupas III Recognized by PLANADVISER Magazine

METAIRIE – Emmett G. Dupas III, lead partner with Bienville Capital Group, has been recognized by PLANADVISER Magazine as a 2020 Top 100 Retirement Plan Adviser in the individual category. The Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers is an annual listing of the people who stand out in terms of a series of quantitative variables. Emmett has received this prestigious award six times.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with so many companies and their participants to help them achieve their retirement goals,” said Dupas. “Being recognized for this important work is truly an honor.”

Northwestern Mutual combines its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and products to help its clients plan for their financial future. The company claims $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force.