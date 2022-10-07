Emily Hickman Joins Stone Pigman

NEW ORLEANS – Emily Hickmann has joined the New Orleans office of Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann.

The firm’s newest associate graduated cum laude from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law School, where she received her Juris Doctorate in comparative law. She also earned an undergraduate degree in marketing from LSU.

As a student, Hickman served as senior editor of Louisiana Law Review, and a research assistant for John Randall Trahan. She received the Henri Capitant Association Award for best comparative law paper, the Fall 2018 Paul M. Hebert Scholar Award and the Spring 2019 Dean’s Scholar Award.

Hickman clerked for the Hon. David C. Joseph in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Lafayette, aiding the judge during hearings and trials, conducting legal research and assisting in drafting orders and rulings. She also was a student worker for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and clerked for several New Orleans-area firms during law school.

“I’m thrilled to start my professional career at Stone Pigman, where I can benefit from the knowledge and guidance of so many talented, experienced attorneys who provide superior counsel and service to such a wide array of clients,” Hickman said.

Hickman will practice in the firm’s litigation section.