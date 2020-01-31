Emily Gummer Promoted to Member at Carver Darden

NEW ORLEANS– Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux LLC announced that Emily Lippold Gummer has been promoted to Member effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Ms. Gummer is a registered patent attorney with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and her practice focuses on complex litigation, with an emphasis on patent matters concerning biotechnology, chemical and petrochemical technologies. She is experienced in all aspects of litigation, from pre-litigation counseling through appeal, including case development, discovery management, motion practice, hearings and appellate briefing. She also has extensive experience in the preparation and prosecution of patent applications and has successfully obtained both domestic and foreign patent protection for her clients. Her practice also includes counseling clients on IP transactions; conducting patent freedom-to-operate, patentability, validity and non-infringement analyses; due diligence investigations; trademark and copyright registration and litigation; and trade secret and unfair competition matters. She received her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 2007, and her undergraduate from Tulane University in 2004. Ms. Gummer previously served as the president of the Louisiana State Bar Association’s intellectual property section and currently serves as the board president for the NOLA Project and as the Chair of Development for GiGi’s Playhouse – New Orleans.





